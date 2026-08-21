ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡتَمِعُونَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فَيَتَّبِعُونَ
أَحۡسَنَهُۥٓۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٨
those who listen to what is said and follow the best of it.1 These are the ones ˹rightly˺ guided by Allah, and these are ˹truly˺ the people of reason.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas…
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Thos…