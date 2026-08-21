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Az-Zumar 39:18 الذين يستمعون القول فيتبعون احسنه اولايك الذين هداهم الله واولايك هم اولو الالباب ١٨

Page 460 · Juz 23

ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡتَمِعُونَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فَيَتَّبِعُونَ
أَحۡسَنَهُۥٓۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٨
those who listen to what is said and follow the best of it.1 These are the ones ˹rightly˺ guided by Allah, and these are ˹truly˺ the people of reason.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Thos

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