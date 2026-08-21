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Az-Zumar 39:9 امن هو قانت اناء الليل ساجدا وقايما يحذر الاخرة ويرجو رحمة ربه قل هل يستوي الذين يعلمون والذين لا يعلمون انما يتذكر اولو الالباب ٩

Page 459 · Juz 23

أَمَّنۡ
هُوَ
قَٰنِتٌ
ءَانَآءَ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
سَاجِدٗا
وَقَآئِمٗا
يَحۡذَرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
وَيَرۡجُواْ
رَحۡمَةَ
رَبِّهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَۗ
إِنَّمَا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٩
˹Are they better˺ or those who worship ˹their Lord˺ devoutly in the hours of the night, prostrating and standing, fearing the Hereafter and hoping for the mercy of their Lord? Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” None will be mindful ˹of this˺ except people of reason.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal

Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up rivals to Him' They are not equal before Allah, as He says:

لَيْسُواْ سَوَآءً مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَـبِ أُمَّةٌ قَآئِمَةٌ يَتْلُونَ ءَايَـتِ اللَّهِ ءَا

The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal

Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up

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