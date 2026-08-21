أَمَّنۡ
هُوَ
قَٰنِتٌ
ءَانَآءَ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
سَاجِدٗا
وَقَآئِمٗا
يَحۡذَرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
وَيَرۡجُواْ
رَحۡمَةَ
رَبِّهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَۗ
إِنَّمَا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٩
˹Are they better˺ or those who worship ˹their Lord˺ devoutly in the hours of the night, prostrating and standing, fearing the Hereafter and hoping for the mercy of their Lord? Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” None will be mindful ˹of this˺ except people of reason.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal
Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up rivals to Him' They are not equal before Allah, as He says:
لَيْسُواْ سَوَآءً مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَـبِ أُمَّةٌ قَآئِمَةٌ يَتْلُونَ ءَايَـتِ اللَّهِ ءَا…
The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal
Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up…