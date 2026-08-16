Taha 20:128 افلم يهد لهم كم اهلكنا قبلهم من القرون يمشون في مساكنهم ان في ذالك لايات لاولي النهى ١٢٨
Trang 321 · Juz 16
أَفَلَمۡ
يَهۡدِ
لَهُمۡ
كَمۡ
أَهۡلَكۡنَا
قَبۡلَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
يَمۡشُونَ
فِي
مَسَٰكِنِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّأُوْلِي
ٱلنُّهَىٰ
١٢٨
Há không là một Chỉ Đạo cho họ hay sao việc TA đã tiêu diệt không biết bao nhiêu thế hệ trước họ, chủ nhân của các căn nhà mà họ đang bước đi? Quả thật nơi sự việc đó là những dấu hiệu cho những người biết suy ngẫm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
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Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope…
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho…