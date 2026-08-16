Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥
Trang 320 · Juz 16
قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
(Kẻ quay lưng với thông điệp nhắc nhở) sẽ nói: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, tại sao Ngài dựng bề tôi sống lại mù lòa trong lúc trước đây bề tôi hãy còn nhìn thấy.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…