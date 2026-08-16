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Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥

Trang 320 · Juz 16

قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
(Kẻ quay lưng với thông điệp nhắc nhở) sẽ nói: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, tại sao Ngài dựng bề tôi sống lại mù lòa trong lúc trước đây bề tôi hãy còn nhìn thấy.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders