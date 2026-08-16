Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣
Trang 320 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
(Allah) phán với (Adam và Hauwa’): “Cả hai ngươi (và Iblis) hãy đi xuống khỏi đó (Thiên Đàng), thù hằn lẫn nhau. Nhưng nếu có Chỉ Đạo từ TA đến cho các ngươi, ai theo Chỉ Đạo của TA thì sẽ không lầm lạc cũng không bất hạnh.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…