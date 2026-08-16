Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣

Trang 320 · Juz 16

قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
(Allah) phán với (Adam và Hauwa’): “Cả hai ngươi (và Iblis) hãy đi xuống khỏi đó (Thiên Đàng), thù hằn lẫn nhau. Nhưng nếu có Chỉ Đạo từ TA đến cho các ngươi, ai theo Chỉ Đạo của TA thì sẽ không lầm lạc cũng không bất hạnh.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders