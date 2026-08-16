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Taha 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦

Trang 321 · Juz 16

قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
(Allah) phán: “Như thế đó! TA đã mang đến cho ngươi các Lời Mặc Khải của TA nhưng ngươi đã quên Nó; và Ngày nay ngươi bị bỏ quên trở lại giống như thế.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders