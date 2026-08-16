Taha 20:124 ومن اعرض عن ذكري فان له معيشة ضنكا ونحشره يوم القيامة اعمى ١٢٤
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وَمَنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَن
ذِكۡرِي
فَإِنَّ
لَهُۥ
مَعِيشَةٗ
ضَنكٗا
وَنَحۡشُرُهُۥ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
أَعۡمَىٰ
١٢٤
“Và ai quay lưng với thông điệp nhắc nhở của TA thì chắc chắn sẽ sống một cuộc sống eo hẹp (bất an, khổ tâm) và vào Ngày Phán Xét TA sẽ phục sinh y trở thành mù lòa.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…