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Taha 20:129 ولولا كلمة سبقت من ربك لكان لزاما واجل مسمى ١٢٩

Trang 321 · Juz 16

وَلَوۡلَا
كَلِمَةٞ
سَبَقَتۡ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لَكَانَ
لِزَامٗا
وَأَجَلٞ
مُّسَمّٗى
١٢٩
Nếu không vì một Lời phán của Thượng Đế của Ngươi đã được tuyên bố và một thời hạn đã được ấn định thì chắc chắn (hình phạt) đã xảy ra (cho họ) rồi.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson

Allah, the Exalted, says,

أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ

(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope

Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson

Allah, the Exalted, says,

أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ

(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho

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