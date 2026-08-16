Taha 20:129 ولولا كلمة سبقت من ربك لكان لزاما واجل مسمى ١٢٩
Trang 321 · Juz 16
وَلَوۡلَا
كَلِمَةٞ
سَبَقَتۡ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
لَكَانَ
لِزَامٗا
وَأَجَلٞ
مُّسَمّٗى
١٢٩
Nếu không vì một Lời phán của Thượng Đế của Ngươi đã được tuyên bố và một thời hạn đã được ấn định thì chắc chắn (hình phạt) đã xảy ra (cho họ) rồi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to those who reject what the Prophet came to them with: `We destroyed those who denied the Messengers from the previous nations before them. They showed ope…
Many Nations were destroyed and in Them is a Lesson
Allah, the Exalted, says,
أَفَلَمْ يَهْدِ
(Is it not a guidance for them...) This is addressed to tho…