Taha 20:131 ولا تمدن عينيك الى ما متعنا به ازواجا منهم زهرة الحياة الدنيا لنفتنهم فيه ورزق ربك خير وابقى ١٣١
Trang 321 · Juz 16
وَلَا
تَمُدَّنَّ
عَيۡنَيۡكَ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
مَتَّعۡنَا
بِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
زَهۡرَةَ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
لِنَفۡتِنَهُمۡ
فِيهِۚ
وَرِزۡقُ
رَبِّكَ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
١٣١
Và Ngươi (Muhammad) chớ trố mắt nhìn những thứ mà TA đã ban cấp cho họ hưởng thụ, sự lộng lẫy hào nhoáng của đời sống trần tục chỉ là những thứ mà TA dùng để thử thách họ mà thôi. Quả thật, những thiên lộc từ nơi Thượng Đế của Ngươi mới tốt lành và bền vững.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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