Taha 20:132 وامر اهلك بالصلاة واصطبر عليها لا نسالك رزقا نحن نرزقك والعاقبة للتقوى ١٣٢
Trang 321 · Juz 16
وَأۡمُرۡ
أَهۡلَكَ
بِٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
عَلَيۡهَاۖ
لَا
نَسۡـَٔلُكَ
رِزۡقٗاۖ
نَّحۡنُ
نَرۡزُقُكَۗ
وَٱلۡعَٰقِبَةُ
لِلتَّقۡوَىٰ
١٣٢
Ngươi hãy ra lệnh cho người nhà của Ngươi dâng lễ nguyện Salah và Ngươi hãy kiên nhẫn. TA không đòi hỏi Ngươi bổng lộc; Chính TA cung cấp nó cho Ngươi. Và kết cuộc tốt đẹp chỉ dành cho những người ngoan đạo.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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