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Taha 20:132 وامر اهلك بالصلاة واصطبر عليها لا نسالك رزقا نحن نرزقك والعاقبة للتقوى ١٣٢

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وَأۡمُرۡ
أَهۡلَكَ
بِٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
عَلَيۡهَاۖ
لَا
نَسۡـَٔلُكَ
رِزۡقٗاۖ
نَّحۡنُ
نَرۡزُقُكَۗ
وَٱلۡعَٰقِبَةُ
لِلتَّقۡوَىٰ
١٣٢
Ngươi hãy ra lệnh cho người nhà của Ngươi dâng lễ nguyện Salah và Ngươi hãy kiên nhẫn. TA không đòi hỏi Ngươi bổng lộc; Chính TA cung cấp nó cho Ngươi. Và kết cuộc tốt đẹp chỉ dành cho những người ngoan đạo.
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at what these people of luxury and their likes and peers have of nice comforts. For verily, it is only short-lived splendor and a feeble bounty, which We ar

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at wha

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Notes placeholders