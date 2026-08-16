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Taha 20:133 وقالوا لولا ياتينا باية من ربه اولم تاتهم بينة ما في الصحف الاولى ١٣٣

Trang 321 · Juz 16

وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَا
يَأۡتِينَا
بِـَٔايَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦٓۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
تَأۡتِهِم
بَيِّنَةُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلصُّحُفِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
١٣٣
(Những kẻ vô đức tin) nói: “Tại sao (Muhammad) không mang đến cho chúng ta một bằng chứng từ Thượng Đế của Y?” Chẳng lẽ những điều ghi trong các Tờ Kinh trước (Tawrah và Injil) đã không là một bằng chứng rõ rệt cho họ ư?
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at what these people of luxury and their likes and peers have of nice comforts. For verily, it is only short-lived splendor and a feeble bounty, which We ar

Do not look at the Enjoyment of the Wealthy, be patient in the worship of Allah

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, "Do not look at wha

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