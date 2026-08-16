Taha 20:133 وقالوا لولا ياتينا باية من ربه اولم تاتهم بينة ما في الصحف الاولى ١٣٣
Trang 321 · Juz 16
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَا
يَأۡتِينَا
بِـَٔايَةٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦٓۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
تَأۡتِهِم
بَيِّنَةُ
مَا
فِي
ٱلصُّحُفِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
١٣٣
(Những kẻ vô đức tin) nói: “Tại sao (Muhammad) không mang đến cho chúng ta một bằng chứng từ Thượng Đế của Y?” Chẳng lẽ những điều ghi trong các Tờ Kinh trước (Tawrah và Injil) đã không là một bằng chứng rõ rệt cho họ ư?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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