Taha 20:134 ولو انا اهلكناهم بعذاب من قبله لقالوا ربنا لولا ارسلت الينا رسولا فنتبع اياتك من قبل ان نذل ونخزى ١٣٤
Trang 321 · Juz 16
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّآ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهُم
بِعَذَابٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَقَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
لَوۡلَآ
أَرۡسَلۡتَ
إِلَيۡنَا
رَسُولٗا
فَنَتَّبِعَ
ءَايَٰتِكَ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
نَّذِلَّ
وَنَخۡزَىٰ
١٣٤
Nếu TA (Allah) hủy diệt họ bằng sự trừng phạt trước khi (Qur’an được mặc khải) thì chắc chắn họ sẽ nói: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bầy tôi! Sao Ngài không cử một Sứ Giả đến với bầy tôi để bầy tôi có dịp tuân theo các Lời Mặc Khải của Ngài trước khi bầy tôi bị hạ nhục và bị trừng phạt?”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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