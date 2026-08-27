وَتَضۡحَكُونَ
وَلَا
تَبۡكُونَ
٦٠
Các ngươi cười (cho Qur’an) và không khóc (khi nghe lời khuyên răn của Nó).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى
(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the…
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ الن…