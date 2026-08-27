Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

An-Najm 53:38 الا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى ٣٨

Trang 527 · Juz 27

أَلَّا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰ
٣٨
(Các tờ Kinh đó cho biết rằng): Không ai phải gánh chịu tội lỗi người khác.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى

(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),

و

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders