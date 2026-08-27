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An-Najm 53:59 افمن هاذا الحديث تعجبون ٥٩

Trang 528 · Juz 27

أَفَمِنۡ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
تَعۡجَبُونَ
٥٩
Có phải các ngươi lấy làm ngạc nhiên về lời (Qur’an) này?
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى

(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ الن

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders