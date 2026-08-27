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An-Najm 53:58 ليس لها من دون الله كاشفة ٥٨

Trang 528 · Juz 27

لَيۡسَ
لَهَا
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَاشِفَةٌ
٥٨
Ngoài Allah ra, không ai có thể ngăn Nó (và cũng không ai biết được bao giờ Nó đến).
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى

(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ الن

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Notes placeholders