لَيۡسَ
لَهَا
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
كَاشِفَةٌ
٥٨
Ngoài Allah ra, không ai có thể ngăn Nó (và cũng không ai biết được bao giờ Nó đến).
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
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(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the…
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Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ الن…