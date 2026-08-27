Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

An-Najm 53:56 هاذا نذير من النذر الاولى ٥٦

Trang 528 · Juz 27

هَٰذَا
نَذِيرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّذُرِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰٓ
٥٦
Đây là Vị cảnh báo giống như những vị cảnh báo (được TA cử phái đến) trước đây.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى

(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the

A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble

Allah said,

هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ

(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,

مِّنَ الن

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders