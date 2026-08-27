هَٰذَا
نَذِيرٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنُّذُرِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰٓ
٥٦
Đây là Vị cảnh báo giống như những vị cảnh báo (được TA cử phái đến) trước đây.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى
(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the…
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ الن…