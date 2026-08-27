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An-Najm 53:44 وانه هو امات واحيا ٤٤

Trang 527 · Juz 27

وَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
أَمَاتَ
وَأَحۡيَا
٤٤
Và chính Ngài là Đấng làm cho chết và ban sự sống.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

Thêm các bản Tafsir
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