۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
[82] และเมื่อพระดำรัสเกิดขึ้นแก่พวกเขา เราได้ให้สัตว์ออกมาจากแผ่นดินแก่พวกเขา เพื่อกล่าวแก่พวกเขาว่า แท้จริงปวงมนุษย์นั้นไม่ยอมเชื่อมั่นต่อโองการทั้งหลายของเรา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the commands of Allah and changed the true religion. Then Allah will cause a beast to emerge from the earth. It was said that it will be brought from Makkah, o…
The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth
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