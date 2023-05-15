May 15, 2023
Introducing: Quran Growth Journey, featuring Streaks!Build and maintain your Quran reading streaks by setting goals and tracking your progress over time!
February 11, 2023
Simplifying Word by Word and Audio SettingsAre you one of the ~82M users that clicks or taps a word to listen to its enunciation? Probably...
September 26, 2022
Introducing bookmarks collections!We are very happy to introduce the ability to group bookmarks under “collections”!
September 26, 2022
Introducing QuranReflect integration!We have just integrated with QuranReflect and insha’Allah this will help you understand and ponder over the Quran like never before!
August 27, 2022
Introducing User AccountsFinally user accounts are here!
December 27, 2021
Introducing A New Tafsir ExperienceNow it's easier than ever to read Tafsirs with the new experience
December 01, 2021
Welcome to Quran.com Beta!Welcome to the pre-release preview of the new Quran.com