An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩
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قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٦٩
[69] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) พวกท่านจงท่องเที่ยวไปในแผ่นดิน แล้วจงดูว่าผลสุดท้ายของผู้กระทำผิดนั้นเป็นอย่างไร
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…