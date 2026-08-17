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An-Naml 27:71 ويقولون متى هاذا الوعد ان كنتم صادقين ٧١

หน้า 383 · ญุซ 20

وَيَقُولُونَ
مَتَىٰ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡوَعۡدُ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٧١
[71] และพวกเขากล่าวว่า เมื่อใดเล่าสัญญานี้ (จะมาถึง) หากพวกท่านสัตย์จริง
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

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Notes placeholders