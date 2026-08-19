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An-Naml 27:75 وما من غايبة في السماء والارض الا في كتاب مبين ٧٥

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وَمَا
مِنۡ
غَآئِبَةٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٧٥
[75] และไม่มีสิ่งใดจะซ่อนเร้นทั้งในชั้นฟ้าและแผ่นดิน เว้นแต่ว่ามันอยู่ในบันทึกอันชัดแจ้ง
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

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Notes placeholders