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เลือกภาษา

An-Naml 27:74 وان ربك ليعلم ما تكن صدورهم وما يعلنون ٧٤

หน้า 383 · ญุซ 20

وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَيَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُكِنُّ
صُدُورُهُمۡ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٤
[74] และแท้จริงพระเจ้าของเจ้านั้น แน่นอนพระองค์ทรงรอบรู้สิ่งที่หัวอกของพวกเขาปกปิดอยู่และสิ่งที่พวกเขาเปิดเผย
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

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Notes placeholders