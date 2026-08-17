An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
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وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
[70] และเจ้าอย่าเศร้าโศกต่อพวกเขา และเจ้าอย่าคับใจ ในสิ่งที่พวกเขาวางแผนอุบาย
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
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(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…