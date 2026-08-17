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An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨

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لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
[68] โดยแน่นอน เราได้ถูกสัญญาในเรื่องนี้มาก่อน ทั้งเราและบรรพบุรุษของเรา เรื่องนี้มิใช่อะไรอื่น นอกจากเป็นนิทานโกหกสมัยก่อน ๆ
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:

لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ

(Indeed we wer

Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation

Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th

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