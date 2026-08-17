An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
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لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
[68] โดยแน่นอน เราได้ถูกสัญญาในเรื่องนี้มาก่อน ทั้งเราและบรรพบุรุษของเรา เรื่องนี้มิใช่อะไรอื่น นอกจากเป็นนิทานโกหกสมัยก่อน ๆ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely that bodies will be re-created after they have become bones and dust. Then He says:
لَقَدْ وُعِدْنَا هَـذَا نَحْنُ وَءَابَآؤُنَا مِن قَبْلُ
(Indeed we wer…
Scepticism about the Resurrection and Its Refutation
Allah tells us about the idolators who deny the Resurrection, considering it extremely unlikely th…