An-Naml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢
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قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
[72] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) หวังว่าบางอย่างที่พวกท่านรีบเร่ง (ให้มันเกิดขึ้น) นั้น กำลังตามหลังใกล้พวกท่านเข้ามาแล้ว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:
قُلْ
(Say) `O Muhammad,'
عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ
(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may…
وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ
(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,…