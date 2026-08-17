ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

An-Naml 27:72 قل عسى ان يكون ردف لكم بعض الذي تستعجلون ٧٢

หน้า 383 · ญุซ 20

قُلۡ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَكُونَ
رَدِفَ
لَكُم
بَعۡضُ
ٱلَّذِي
تَسۡتَعۡجِلُونَ
٧٢
[72] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) หวังว่าบางอย่างที่พวกท่านรีบเร่ง (ให้มันเกิดขึ้น) นั้น กำลังตามหลังใกล้พวกท่านเข้ามาแล้ว
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders