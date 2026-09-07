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Sád 38:88 ولتعلمن نباه بعد حين ٨٨

Página 458 · Juz 23

وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
نَبَأَهُۥ
بَعۡدَ
حِينِۭ
٨٨
Y dentro de poco tiempo verán lo que en él se anuncia”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ

(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am commanded to do, I do it, and I do not add anything or take anything away. By doing this I am seeking the Face of Allah and the Hereafter.' Sufyan At

وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ

(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am

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