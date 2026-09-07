Sád 38:87 ان هو الا ذكر للعالمين ٨٧
Página 458 · Juz 23
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
لِّلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٨٧
El Corán es un Mensaje para toda la humanidad.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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