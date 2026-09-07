Sád 38:74 الا ابليس استكبر وكان من الكافرين ٧٤
Página 457 · Juz 23
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
ٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٧٤
Excepto Iblís[1], quien fue soberbio y se contó entre los incrédulos. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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