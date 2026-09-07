Sád 38:85 لاملان جهنم منك وممن تبعك منهم اجمعين ٨٥
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لَأَمۡلَأَنَّ
جَهَنَّمَ
مِنكَ
وَمِمَّن
تَبِعَكَ
مِنۡهُمۡ
أَجۡمَعِينَ
٨٥
He de llenar el Infierno contigo y todos los que te sigan”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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