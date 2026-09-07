Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Sád 38:73 فسجد الملايكة كلهم اجمعون ٧٣

Página 457 · Juz 23

فَسَجَدَ
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةُ
كُلُّهُمۡ
أَجۡمَعُونَ
٧٣
Todos los ángeles hicieron la reverencia.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders