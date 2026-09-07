Sád 38:86 قل ما اسالكم عليه من اجر وما انا من المتكلفين ٨٦
Página 458 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
مَآ
أَسۡـَٔلُكُمۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنۡ
أَجۡرٖ
وَمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
٨٦
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Yo no les pido ninguna remuneración a cambio [de transmitirles el Mensaje], ni soy de los que inventan mentiras.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am commanded to do, I do it, and I do not add anything or take anything away. By doing this I am seeking the Face of Allah and the Hereafter.' Sufyan At…
وَمَآ أَنَآ مِنَ الْمُتَكَلِّفِينَ
(nor am I one of the Mutakallifin.) means, `and I do not add anything to that which Allah has told me. Whatever I am…