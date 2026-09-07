Sád 38:72 فاذا سويته ونفخت فيه من روحي فقعوا له ساجدين ٧٢
Página 457 · Juz 23
فَإِذَا
سَوَّيۡتُهُۥ
وَنَفَخۡتُ
فِيهِ
مِن
رُّوحِي
فَقَعُواْ
لَهُۥ
سَٰجِدِينَ
٧٢
Y cuando lo haya plasmado y haya soplado en él su espíritu, hagan una reverencia [en obediencia a Mí] ante él”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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