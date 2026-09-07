Sád 38:71 اذ قال ربك للملايكة اني خالق بشرا من طين ٧١
Página 457 · Juz 23
إِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
خَٰلِقُۢ
بَشَرٗا
مِّن
طِينٖ
٧١
Recuerda [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] cuando tu Señor dijo a los ángeles: “Voy a crear un hombre de barro.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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