Sád 38:70 ان يوحى الي الا انما انا نذير مبين ٧٠
Página 457 · Juz 23
إِن
يُوحَىٰٓ
إِلَيَّ
إِلَّآ
أَنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٌ
٧٠
Me ha sido revelado que soy un amonestador que habla claro.”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
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وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…