Sád 38:69 ما كان لي من علم بالملا الاعلى اذ يختصمون ٦٩
Página 457 · Juz 23
مَا
كَانَ
لِيَ
مِنۡ
عِلۡمِۭ
بِٱلۡمَلَإِ
ٱلۡأَعۡلَىٰٓ
إِذۡ
يَخۡتَصِمُونَ
٦٩
[Antes de la revelación] yo no tenía conocimiento acerca de la corte elevada [de ángeles] cuando discutían [sobre la creación de Adán].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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