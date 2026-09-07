Sád 38:66 رب السماوات والارض وما بينهما العزيز الغفار ٦٦
Página 457 · Juz 23
رَبُّ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٦٦
Señor de los cielos, de la Tierra, y de todo cuanto existe entre ellos, el Poderoso, el Remisorio”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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