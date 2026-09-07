Sád 38:68 انتم عنه معرضون ٦٨
Página 457 · Juz 23
أَنتُمۡ
عَنۡهُ
مُعۡرِضُونَ
٦٨
pero lo rechazan.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…