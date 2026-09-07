Sád 38:65 قل انما انا منذر وما من الاه الا الله الواحد القهار ٦٥
Página 457 · Juz 23
قُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مُنذِرٞۖ
وَمَا
مِنۡ
إِلَٰهٍ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٦٥
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Solo soy un amonestador. No existe nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado salvo Dios, el Único, el Victorioso,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him and denied His Messenger: `I am a warner, I am not as you claim.'
وَمَا مِنْ إِلَـهٍ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْوَحِدُ الْقَهَّارُ
(and there is no God (worthy o…
The Message of the Messenger is a Great News
Allah tells His Messenger to say to those who disbelieved in Allah, associated others in worship with Him…