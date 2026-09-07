Sád 38:75 قال يا ابليس ما منعك ان تسجد لما خلقت بيدي استكبرت ام كنت من العالين ٧٥
Página 457 · Juz 23
قَالَ
يَٰٓإِبۡلِيسُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
أَن
تَسۡجُدَ
لِمَا
خَلَقۡتُ
بِيَدَيَّۖ
أَسۡتَكۡبَرۡتَ
أَمۡ
كُنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَالِينَ
٧٥
Dijo Dios: “¡Iblís! ¿Qué te impide hacer una reverencia ante lo que creé con Mis dos manos? ¿Te niegas a hacerlo por soberbia o porque te crees un ser superior?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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