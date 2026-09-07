Sád 38:76 قال انا خير منه خلقتني من نار وخلقته من طين ٧٦
Página 457 · Juz 23
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهُ
خَلَقۡتَنِي
مِن
نَّارٖ
وَخَلَقۡتَهُۥ
مِن
طِينٖ
٧٦
Dijo [Iblís]: “Yo soy superior a él. A mí me creaste de fuego, mientras que a él lo creaste de barro”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl…
The Story of Adam and Iblis
Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and…