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Sád 38:81 الى يوم الوقت المعلوم ٨١

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إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡوَقۡتِ
ٱلۡمَعۡلُومِ
٨١
hasta el día cuyo término está prefijado”[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and here. Before creating Adam, peace be upon him, Allah told the angels that He was going to create a human being from sounding clay of altered smooth bl

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Allah mentions this story in Surat Al-Baqarah, at the beginning of Surat Al-A`raf, in Surat Al-Hijr, Al-Isra', Al-Kahf and

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