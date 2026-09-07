Sád 38:81 الى يوم الوقت المعلوم ٨١
Página 457 · Juz 23
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡوَقۡتِ
ٱلۡمَعۡلُومِ
٨١
hasta el día cuyo término está prefijado”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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