Az-Zúmar 39:1 تنزيل الكتاب من الله العزيز الحكيم ١
Página 458 · Juz 23
تَنزِيلُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
١
La revelación de este Libro proviene de Dios, el Poderoso, el Sabio.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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