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Az-Zúmar 39:1 تنزيل الكتاب من الله العزيز الحكيم ١

Página 458 · Juz 23

تَنزِيلُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
١
La revelación de este Libro proviene de Dios, el Poderoso, el Sabio.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla

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