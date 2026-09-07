Az-Zúmar 39:5 خلق السماوات والارض بالحق يكور الليل على النهار ويكور النهار على الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى الا هو العزيز الغفار ٥
Página 458 · Juz 23
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يُكَوِّرُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُكَوِّرُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمًّىۗ
أَلَا
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٥
Creó los cielos y la Tierra con un fin justo y verdadero. Él enrolla [envuelve] la noche en el día, y envuelve el día en la noche[1], y sometió al Sol y a la Luna haciendo que cada uno recorra su órbita por un plazo prefijado. ¿Acaso Él no es el Poderoso, el Perdonador? 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ
(He makes th…
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
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