Az-Zúmar 39:2 انا انزلنا اليك الكتاب بالحق فاعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ٢
Página 458 · Juz 23
إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
فَٱعۡبُدِ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
٢
Te he revelado el Libro [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] con la Verdad; adora solo a Dios rindiéndole culto sincero.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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