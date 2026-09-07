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Az-Zúmar 39:2 انا انزلنا اليك الكتاب بالحق فاعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ٢

Página 458 · Juz 23

إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
فَٱعۡبُدِ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
٢
Te he revelado el Libro [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] con la Verdad; adora solo a Dios rindiéndole culto sincero.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla

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Notes placeholders