Az-Zúmar 39:4 لو اراد الله ان يتخذ ولدا لاصطفى مما يخلق ما يشاء سبحانه هو الله الواحد القهار ٤
Página 458 · Juz 23
لَّوۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
وَلَدٗا
لَّٱصۡطَفَىٰ
مِمَّا
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
هُوَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٤
Si Dios hubiera querido tomar a alguien como hijo, hubiera elegido a quien quisiera de entre Su creación[1]. ¡Glorificado sea![2] Él es Dios, el Único, el Victorioso. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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Which was revealed in Makkah
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