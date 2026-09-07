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Az-Zúmar 39:4 لو اراد الله ان يتخذ ولدا لاصطفى مما يخلق ما يشاء سبحانه هو الله الواحد القهار ٤

Página 458 · Juz 23

لَّوۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
وَلَدٗا
لَّٱصۡطَفَىٰ
مِمَّا
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
هُوَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٤
Si Dios hubiera querido tomar a alguien como hijo, hubiera elegido a quien quisiera de entre Su creación[1]. ¡Glorificado sea![2] Él es Dios, el Único, el Victorioso. 1
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar

An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla

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Notes placeholders