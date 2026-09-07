Az-Zúmar 39:3 الا لله الدين الخالص والذين اتخذوا من دونه اولياء ما نعبدهم الا ليقربونا الى الله زلفى ان الله يحكم بينهم في ما هم فيه يختلفون ان الله لا يهدي من هو كاذب كفار ٣
Página 458 · Juz 23
أَلَا
لِلَّهِ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡخَالِصُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّخَذُواْ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
مَا
نَعۡبُدُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
لِيُقَرِّبُونَآ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
فِي
مَا
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
مَنۡ
هُوَ
كَٰذِبٞ
كَفَّارٞ
٣
¿Acaso no se le debe rendir culto sincero a Dios? Aquellos que toman a otros como protectores [y objeto de adoración] fuera de Él, dicen: “Solo los adoramos para que nos acerquen a Dios [e intercedan por nosotros]”[1]. Dios juzgará entre ellos [y los creyentes] acerca de lo que discrepan[2]. Dios no guía a quien es mentiroso y niega la verdad. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla…