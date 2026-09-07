Az-Zúmar 39:6 خلقكم من نفس واحدة ثم جعل منها زوجها وانزل لكم من الانعام ثمانية ازواج يخلقكم في بطون امهاتكم خلقا من بعد خلق في ظلمات ثلاث ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك لا الاه الا هو فانى تصرفون ٦
Página 459 · Juz 23
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
نَّفۡسٖ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۡهَا
زَوۡجَهَا
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمِ
ثَمَٰنِيَةَ
أَزۡوَٰجٖۚ
يَخۡلُقُكُمۡ
فِي
بُطُونِ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡ
خَلۡقٗا
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
خَلۡقٖ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
ثَلَٰثٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۖ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُصۡرَفُونَ
٦
Él los creó a partir de un solo ser, luego de él creó a su pareja, y los agració con ocho ganados en parejas[1]. Los creó en los vientres de sus madres en períodos sucesivos y en tres tinieblas [el vientre, el útero y la placenta][2]. Él es Dios, su Señor; Él posee el dominio completo. No hay nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado salvo Él. ¿Cómo entonces dedican actos de culto a otras deidades? 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ
(He makes th…
Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah
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