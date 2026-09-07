Az-Zúmar 39:7 ان تكفروا فان الله غني عنكم ولا يرضى لعباده الكفر وان تشكروا يرضه لكم ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى ثم الى ربكم مرجعكم فينبيكم بما كنتم تعملون انه عليم بذات الصدور ٧
Página 459 · Juz 23
إِن
تَكۡفُرُواْ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَنِيٌّ
عَنكُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يَرۡضَىٰ
لِعِبَادِهِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَۖ
وَإِن
تَشۡكُرُواْ
يَرۡضَهُ
لَكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُم
مَّرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَيُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٧
Si no creen, sepan que Dios no necesita de ustedes. No Le agrada la incredulidad de Sus siervos, pero si son agradecidos [creyendo en Su unicidad], Lo complacerán. Sepan que nadie cargará con los pecados ajenos; luego comparecerán ante su Señor y Él les informará sobre lo que hayan realizado. Él bien sabe cuanto hay en los corazones.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ
("If you disbelieve, y…
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya…